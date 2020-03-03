vallejo-couple-plead-guilty-to-ripping-off-$247,784-in-social-security-payments

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A former Social Safety Administration worker and her husband have pleaded responsible to a scheme by which funds supposed for Social Safety recipients have been diverted into the couple’s financial institution accounts, federal prosecutors introduced Tuesday.

U.S. Legal professional David Anderson mentioned 37-year-old Kimberly Dominguez and 39-year-old Erick Dominquez have pleaded responsible to wire fraud in Oakland federal courtroom. The couple face 20 years in federal jail, a $250,000 advantageous, and a three-year time period of supervised launch when they’re sentenced on July 13.

Based on the defendants’ plea agreements, Kimberly Dominguez was an worker on the SSA’s Oakland Teleservice Heart. From September 2015 till October 2019, she used her place to divert Social Safety direct deposit funds from recipients’ financial institution accounts to financial institution accounts that she managed.

After the diverted advantages have been deposited, Erick Dominquez withdrew cash from the accounts, primarily by way of ATM money withdrawals. In two cases, Kimberly Dominguez reinstated suspended Social Safety advantages earlier than diverting them.

In complete, federal prosecutors mentioned, Kimberly Dominguez diverted at the least $247,784.70 in Social Safety funds from greater than 30 recipients.

The Dominguez are among the many 400 defendants charged nationwide by federal prosecutors this yr in reference to monetary schemes that focused or largely affected seniors.

On Tuesday, Legal professional Basic William Barr introduced the launch of a Nationwide Elder Fraud Hotline, which is able to present providers to seniors who could also be victims of monetary fraud.

“Americans are fed up with the constant barrage of scams that maliciously target the elderly and other vulnerable citizens,” Barr mentioned in a launch. “This year, the Department of Justice prosecuted more than 400 defendants, whose schemes totaled more than a billion dollars.”

The Hotline shall be staffed by skilled case managers who can present personalised assist to callers. Case managers will help callers with reporting the suspected fraud to related companies and by offering assets and referrals to different applicable providers as wanted. . The Hotline’s toll free quantity is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).