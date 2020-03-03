taylor-tomlinson-on-netflix-comedy-special-‘quarter-life-crisis’:-‘it’s-all-the-things-i’ve-learned-&-ways-i’ve-messed-up

(CBS Native)– Taylor Tomlinson is just 26 years previous, however she has an entire lot to say in her first comedy particular “Quarter-Life Crisis.”

The particular is streaming on Netflix now and the Temecula native makes use of comedy to debate her childhood, love life, and weddings.

“This is my first one hour special and I’ve been working on it for 10 years,” mentioned Tomlinson in an interview with CBS Native’s DJ Sixsmith. “The oldest joke in here is four or five years old and the newest is one is a month old because a lot happened last summer. The bulk of it is the last five years and first half of my 20s. I started doing stand-up at 16 and I didn’t have the life experience to talk about politics or social issues. All I had was myself and this special is the things I’ve learned and the ways I’ve messed up and the second half is me trying to guess at when I should have kids, when I should I get married, and why some people are doing it too soon.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

Tomlinson says she will get a whole lot of older followers coming as much as her that say they’d by no means need to return to their 20s. Whereas the comic broke off her engagement final summer time, she has no points creating comedic materials out of her private life.

“Relationship stuff specifically goes into the act real quick,” mentioned Tomlinson. “Even if I’m not cool with it, it helps me to get cool with it real quick. If I can write a joke about something that happened that was awful, it’s like OK that happened and I have this money. I had a really bad break up and called off an engagement over the summer and it was after I knew I had the special coming up. For a few months, I had to retool the entire hour.”

“Quarter-Life Crisis” is streaming now.