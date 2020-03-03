tan-france-reveals-what-queer-eye-super-fan-joaquin-phoenix-told-him-on-oscars-night

EXCLUSIVE!
Joaquin Phoenix is a Queer Eye fan. Are you able to consider?
On Tuesday morning, Tan France swung by Pop of the Morning and revealed that, not lengthy after successful his Oscar, Phoenix needed to debate the hit Netflix present. In line with the Queer Eye vogue professional, he had an opportunity run-in with the Joker actor on the Vainness Truthful Oscars celebration.
“Joaquin had simply gained his Oscar and he needed to speak to me and hang around with me,” France mentioned with regard to this “pinch me” second. “He loved the Japanese episodes…he had watched them earlier on that day.”
Though France did not anticipate Phoenix to be a fan of the present, he mentioned it was a “pretty” factor to be taught. It is protected to say that the Queer Eye stars, together with France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness, had fairly the memorable Oscars expertise.
As E! readers absolutely know, the fab 5 served because the fab hosts for the 28th annual Elton John AIDS Basis Academy Awards Viewing Celebration.
“Truly, that was a pinch me second and I ought to’ve talked about that. Being on stage with Elton John,” France expressed about internet hosting Sir Elton’s famed celebration. “He was singing, and we stood so shut, I will always remember that for so long as I dwell.”
Moreover, France credited the “Tiny Dancer” singer-songwriter as the explanation he and his co-stars can “be further.”
“We learnt from Elton lengthy, lengthy, way back,” the Subsequent in Style co-host defined. “All of us realized to be very further, in all probability, from Elton. So, we felt like, ‘Oh, this feels proper. The Don’s right here, we should always simply respect him and be further, fabulous.'”
You may say that once more, Tan!
Stewart Cook dinner/Shutterstock
Along with the Oscars tea the Dressing Humorous host spilled, France additionally dished on Kim Kardashian‘s latex seems at Paris Style Week. Whereas the style guru signed off on the daring ensembles, he admitted he loved Kourtney Kardashian‘s tackle the latex look extra.
“I preferred it. Have you learnt the humorous factor is, I most well-liked Kourtney’s outfit,” France shared. “Hers was slightly extra toned down. I do like that it was slightly dramatic, Kim’s, however there’s one thing about Kourtney’s.”
To not point out, France permitted of Kourtney’s hair, calling it “so good.”
“I do know that Kim says that Kourtney’s not fascinating to take a look at, I believe she’s probably the most fascinating proper now,” France joked.
For all of this and extra, make sure to watch France’s full POTM look above!
Watch Pop of the Morning weekdays at 11 a.m.!
