steven-spielberg’s-daughter-feels-‘betrayed’-following-domestic-violence-arrest

The aspiring porn star Mikaela Spielberg feels ‘betrayed’ and ‘heartbroken’ after she was arrested following an altercation with much-older fiance Chuck Pankow.

Mar 4, 2020

Steven Spielberg‘s 23-year-old adopted daughter Mikaela feels “betrayed” and “heartbroken” at getting arrested for home violence in opposition to her fiance Chuck Pankow.

Mikaela, whose adopted dad and mom are Steven and his spouse Kate Capshaw, was arrested on Saturday morning, February 29, 2020 and admitted into the Hill Detention Heart in Tennessee.

A police official instructed Folks that Mikaela’s bond had been posted shortly after her arrest and, in an announcement to Britain’s The Solar newspaper, Mikaela insisted that she ought to by no means have been arrested, blaming a miscommunication with officers.

“I’m personally very heartbroken and I really feel betrayed as a result of I referred to as for medical help,” she stated in an announcement.

Chuck additionally instructed the publication that “nobody is damage” and that he had not wished the case pursued, including, “We’re each effective. It was an enormous misunderstanding. She’s house now.”

It was extensively reported that the incident sparked after Mikaela and Chuck received into an argument after coming back from a bar round Four am. In response to an arrest report, Chuck made a “impolite remark” towards Mikaela, prompting her to get indignant and throw objects at him. Though they didn’t disclose what sort of objects have been allegedly launched, Chuck was struck and left with a visual damage on his hand.

Responding officers famous dried blood on his hand, a swollen wrist and marks on the pores and skin. They later stated the accidents appeared recent and up to date.

Mikaela has been given a court docket date for subsequent Monday after being charged with misdemeanour home violence. She instructed The Solar that she appears ahead to clearing her identify.