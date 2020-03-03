special-delivery:-upper-darby-police-officers-help-deliver-baby-on-west-chester-pike

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Two Higher Darby cops made a particular supply on Tuesday. Police say Officers Matthew Rugh and Dave Cullen helped to ship a child on West Chester Pike.

Superintendent Bernhardt wish to welcome into the world child William Orlando. Officers Matthew Rugh, and Dave Cullen helped mother safely ship child William right now on West Chester Pike. Now known as Uncles, Matt and Dave stated mother and child William are each doing nice. pic.twitter.com/p08VsYLTtJ — Higher Darby Police (@UDPolice) March 3, 2020

“Superintendent Bernhardt would like to welcome into the world baby William Orlando. Officers Matthew Rugh, and Dave Cullen helped mom safely deliver baby William today on West Chester Pike,” police tweeted.

Hear from the 2 Higher Darby Township cops that delivered child William right now. Actually inspiring story. Tune in at 5:30pm @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/MKkwZm6D5B — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) March 3, 2020

The officers at the moment are known as William’s “uncles.”

Mother and Child William are each doing nice.