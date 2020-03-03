southborough-man-uses-broom-to-defend-his-wife-and-dog-from-coyotes

A Southborough man chased away a pack of coyotes with a brush Sunday night time after watching the animals encompass his spouse and canine of their yard, police stated in a Fb submit.

“Today we received a report of some aggressive coyote behavior in town,” Southborough police stated.

The girl and her 85-pound shepherd combine have been reportedly circled by 4 coyotes that didn’t appear to be intimidated by her or her canine. The wolves started forming a pack across the pair of their Asaree Drive yard, police stated.

Police stated after her husband observed, he ran outdoors to chase them off with a brush.

“This time of year is a very busy time for coyotes,” Southborough police stated. “Breeding occurs in February, and in March, coyotes look for areas to set up their dens. The female usually gives birth in April.”

Police stated the animals are pretty lively simply earlier than sundown and keep lively till simply after dawn, although it’s fairly typical for them to be out throughout the daylight to hunt meals.

“As a reminder: Please do not leave your small children or pets outside, unattended, without adult supervision,” officers stated. “Coyotes have been known to attack or take away (smaller) dogs and cats — even from within fenced-in areas.”

Police additionally really helpful brushing up on coyote security ideas, and stop conflicts with the animals.