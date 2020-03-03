see-hollywood-hit-the-polls-during-2020-presidential-primary-election

Stars—they’re similar to us!

Throughout the nation individuals are being joined by celebrities as they wait to vote for 2020 Presidential hopefuls at their respective polling locations. Right now, celebrities from California, Tennessee and 12 different states will likely be submitting their poll, therefore the rationale why this date is known as Tremendous Tuesday.

The outcomes of right now’s vote will largely decide who would be the Democratic Get together’s nominee. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard are nonetheless within the operating, having beat out over a dozen different candidates previously 12 months.

As for the Republican Get together, there’s present President Donald Trumpand William F. Weld, though the previous has all-but secured his spot on the ticket since he is the incumbent.