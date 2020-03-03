schneider’s-double-double-lifts-longmont-christian-over-weldon-valley-in-49-32-win

Longmont Christian earned a win after they defeated the Weldon Valley Warriors 49-32 on Tuesday.

Longmont Christian was paced in scoring by Taylor Vandenburg who scored 22 factors whereas additionally grabbing eight rebounds. Jessica Schneider recorded a double-double, scoring 10 factors and amassing 12 rebounds.

Weldon Valley has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

This story was created with expertise offered by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is out there.