ronaldo-flies-home-as-mother-suffers-stroke

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mom has been taken to hospital after struggling a stroke

Cristiano Ronaldo has flown to his hometown of Funchal to see his mom Dolores Aveiro after she suffered a stroke within the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The 65-year-old was taken to the Dr. Ne’lio Mendonca hospital within the Portuguese island of Madeira and is within the intensive care unit however her situation is steady.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri confirmed Ronaldo is a serious doubt for tomorrow’s Coppa Italia semi-final return leg in opposition to AC Milan on the Allianz Stadium.

“Ronaldo’s issues are of a private relevance, so his presence will depend upon whether or not these issues will get resolved or not,” Sarri stated.

“He’ll resolve. His absence would change our technique, he cannot be substituted.”