Home Entertainment Pueblo County prevails over Standley Lake, 36-31

Pueblo County prevails over Standley Lake, 36-31

By
Gsr
-
0
10
pueblo-county-prevails-over-standley-lake,-36-31

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

The Pueblo County Hornets earned a win once they defeated the Standley Lake Gators 36-31 on Tuesday.

No staff or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up right this moment

This story was created with know-how supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is out there.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv