pottsie-lands-flyingbolt

Sizing Pottsie efficiently graduated to Grade Three degree with a facile success within the Flyingbolt Novice Chase at Navan.

Having unseated his rider on his fencing debut at Leopardstown over the Christmas interval, Jessica Harrington’s cost bolted up at Fairyhouse lower than a fortnight in the past to earn himself a step up at school.

Willie Mullins-trained favorite Reduce The Mustard seemed to be travelling strongly on the high of the house straight, however 11-Four likelihood Sizing Pottsie took her measure pretty comfortably in the long run, pulling 12 lengths clear within the palms of Robbie Energy.

“It was an excellent efficiency. The chase monitor could be very heavy and he handles that floor very nicely,” stated profitable rider.

“It is solely 10 days since he gained in Fairyhouse and it was a courageous name from Jessie to come back again so fast.

“He is an distinctive jumper for a novice. He presumably need two and a half miles miles on higher floor, however he handles that testing floor so nicely that I would not be in a rush to go up in journey but.”

Mullins had earlier teamed up with secure jockey Paul Townend to land the navanracecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle with 3-1 shot Golden Unfold.

The twin bumper winner had completed nicely overwhelmed on his first two begins over obstacles at Cork and Thurles, however displayed a prepared angle within the testing circumstances to rise up and beat Bois De Clamart by a size.

“He is been disappointing to this point this season to be fairly trustworthy, however he discovered a little bit of his previous kind there as we speak and the race labored out for us,” stated Townend.

“Three miles and a fence is what he needs, that is the place he’s going to finish up, and something he does earlier than that could be a bonus.”

Gordon Elliott gained the Shamrock Competition Racing 14th March Maiden Hurdle along with his obvious second string Metallic Man (6-1), ridden by Davy Russell. The Cullentra handler’s 4-6 favorite Galet D’Oudairies was solely third.

Joseph O’Brien’s Scarlet And Dove justified 5-Four favouritism within the Dunmoe Mares Maiden Hurdle below JJ Slevin, earlier than her house owners Gigginstown Home Stud accomplished a double with Henry de Bromhead’s 5-1 market chief Punitive within the Athboy Handicap Hurdle, with 7lb claimer Hugh Morgan within the plate.