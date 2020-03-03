Police: Man Turns Himself In After String Of Thefts In Oakdale

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Oakdale Police Division says a 24-year-old man – who was needed after a string of thefts — has turned himself into police.

Investigators say they acquired an “outstanding amount of support from the community to help identify the suspect,” who was photographed on a number of surveillance cameras.

He allegedly entered a number of gasoline stations and requested the cashiers if they’d change for a greenback, earlier than stealing cash from the money register and fleeing the world in a Jeep SUV.

