Police found the car of a missing Mass. native in South Carolina. Then they found her body.

A day after co-workers and mates advised police Celia Sweeney had gone lacking, authorities in South Carolina discovered her Audi convertible.

Then, two days later, they discovered her physique.

Sweeney, a 28-year-old Massachusetts native, was discovered lifeless Monday inside a house in Inman, South Carolina, some 200 miles from the place she’d been residing in Charleston, in response to metropolis police.

Officers on the scene additionally discovered the physique of 32-year-old Buddy Allen Carr, an individual of curiosity in Sweeney’s disappearance who lived there, authorities stated.

Sweeney’s dying has been dominated a murder.

Right here’s what we all know in regards to the case to this point:

Sweeney was reported lacking on Friday, Feb. 28

Charleston police had been contacted by Sweeney’s co-workers and mates on Friday and had been advised she was lacking, officers stated in a press release.

Officers carried out a welfare examine at Sweeney’s residence and located that each she and her automotive had been gone.

Police put out an alert Saturday, asking the general public for assist in discovering her. On the time, authorities stated Sweeney was believed to be along with her Audi sedan, with Massachusetts license plates, and was “considered to be endangered.”

The automotive was final seen close to Sweeney’s Charleston dwelling on Westchase Drive, police stated. Authorities in the end positioned the automobile with out her late Saturday night time.

Carr was thought of a ‘person of interest’ in Sweeney’s disappearance, police say

Buddy Allen Carr. —Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Workplace

Police stated investigators recognized an individual of curiosity within the case who lived in Spartanburg County, which sits on the state’s border with North Carolina.

With help from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Workplace and the State Legislation Enforcement Division, authorities then descended on a house on Ohenry Drive in Inman.

Responding to a double dying notification, County Coroner Rusty Clevenger recognized the our bodies of a girl and a person discovered there as Sweeney and Carr, in response to a press release.

Clevenger stated Sweeney’s reason for dying is listed as a blunt drive trauma to the top; he dominated the way of her dying a murder.

An post-mortem has not but been carried out on Carr, “but none of the agencies involved feel like there is any danger to the community,” Clevenger stated.

“We continue to gather information and investigate with all listed agencies, and more information will be released only at the appropriate time,” he stated.

Authorities haven’t stated what connection, if any, Sweeney and Carr needed to each other.

Charleston police ask anybody with details about the case to name 843-743-7200 to talk to an on-duty detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Physique Present in Spartanburg Recognized as Lacking Charleston Girl#chsnews pic.twitter.com/CnkWK6eiAE — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) March 3, 2020

Sweeney was a Scituate native who moved south a few yr in the past, a pal says

A Scituate native, Sweeney left the Bay State a few yr in the past, Haley Mahoney, a pal, advised WCVB in an interview earlier than Sweeney’s physique was found.

“I think she just wanted a change of pace,” Mahoney recalled.

Sweeney was a 2009 graduate of Scituate Excessive Faculty, Depraved Native experiences. She earned a prison justice diploma from Curry School in 2013, in response to a LinkedIn profile.

Sweeney lived in Weymouth for some time, WCVB experiences.

Mahoney labored along with her as a bartender in Quincy.

“We worked with three other girls and we just had unbelievable camaraderie and, you know, it was just such a fun job, like I didn’t dread going in,” she advised WCVB. “I loved working with her.”

Have you ever seen this lady? Scituate native Celia Sweeney is reported lacking in South Carolina. Her automotive has been discovered, however no signal of Celia. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/gELBofWSqv — Nichole Berlie (@NicholeBerlie) March 2, 2020

Mahoney, talking when Sweeney was nonetheless thought of lacking, advised the information station that the scenario was “a nightmare.”

It was not like Sweeney to go so lengthy with out contacting anybody, she stated.

“Everyone is distraught,” Mahoney stated on the time. “Celia is a person who means a lot to a lot of people and we’re just — it feels surreal. It’s like a movie: This isn’t our friend, you know?”