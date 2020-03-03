OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Climate allowing, each instructions of I-75 will likely be closed this weekend for bridge demolition and an upcoming site visitors shift.

Starting at 11 p.m. Friday, March 6, northbound and southbound I-75 will likely be closed between eight Mile and Sq. Lake roads.

The closure is required to demolish the John R. Highway bridge and the turnaround constructions for John R. Highway and 9 Mile Highway.

North of I-696, prep continues for an upcoming site visitors shift between 13 Mile Highway and Coolidge Freeway. Each instructions of I-75 will reopen to site visitors by 5 a.m. Monday, March 9.

Previous to the freeway closure, crews will start closing entrance ramps at 9 p.m. and begin freeway lane closures at 10 p.m.

In the course of the closure, each instructions of I-75 site visitors will likely be detoured utilizing eight Mile Highway, M-1 (Woodward Avenue), and Sq. Lake Highway. By 5 a.m. Monday, March 9, two lanes of the freeway will reopen in every course between Adams Highway and eight Mile Highway.

