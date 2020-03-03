nets’-kyrie-irving-has-surgery-for-right-shoulder-injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving underwent surgical procedure Tuesday to restore the injured proper shoulder that ended his first season with the Brooklyn Nets after simply 20 video games.

The Nets mentioned the process to alleviate the impingement was carried out by Dr. Riley Williams III on the Hospital for Particular Surgical procedure. The workforce mentioned Irving is predicted to make a full restoration.

Irving started having bother with the shoulder as he labored to get again in form after one other damage within the preseason. The ache worsened in November, early within the common season, and he missed 26 video games earlier than returning in January.

Irving acquired a cortisone shot on Dec. 24 however acknowledged that surgical procedure nonetheless is perhaps essential. The choice to have it was reached final month on the night time the Nets returned from the All-Star break.

He completed with averages of 27.four factors, 6.four assists and 5.2 rebounds, and have become the primary participant in franchise historical past to have a number of 50-point video games in a season. He additionally missed time due to a sprained proper knee.

Irving signed with Brooklyn in July together with Kevin Durant, who is predicted to overlook your complete season whereas recovering from surgical procedure to restore his Achilles tendon.

The Nets try to hold onto a playoff spot with out them, sitting in eighth place within the Japanese Convention at 26-33 after 4 straight losses.

Brooklyn performs Tuesday night time in Boston, the place Irving spent the final two seasons. He missed each visits this season due to the shoulder damage.