minnesota-secretary-of-state’s-pollfinder-webpage-briefly-redirected-voters-to-partisan-webpage,-lapse-of-judgement-blamed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A web site meant to assist Minnesotans discover the situation of their native polling locations was as a substitute redirecting voters to the web site of a partisan group that has endorsed presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

The web site of the workplace of the Minnesota Secretary of State despatched guests to BoldProgressives.org for a short time Tuesday morning. BoldProgressives is a progressive PAC that asks for donations and collects voters data.

So the @MNSecofState web site is redirecting folks in search of their polling place to https://t.co/oVaUN78Owt (“trusted external site”) — a corporation that has endorsed Elizabeth Warren. #mnleg #mnvotes pic.twitter.com/EMmkX1vn44 — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) March 3, 2020

In a press release, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon stated the redirect was the results of a “serious lapse of judgement” by a employees particular person.

“As many are now are aware, our online pollfinder was inaccessible for a period of time earlier today. We have now restored service to that tool. We have no evidence the Minnesota’s voting systems were hacked or otherwise interfered with in any way. In an urgent attempt to restore service, a staff person diverged from our emergency plan and, in a serious lapse of judgement, linked to a partisan website that contained polling place information. The moment this error was discovered, we corrected the link. The link in question was active for approximately 17 minutes.”

State Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia) has issued a press release relating to the state of affairs as effectively:

“Redirecting Minnesota voters to a partisan organization that endorses candidates and collects voter information shows an astonishing lack of judgment by the Secretary of State’s office. While I appreciate the preparations Secretary Simon has made to ensure voters can find their polling place in the event the state website is overloaded, this organization is an inappropriate source for our elections office to be utilizing.”