Mexico-Colombia soccer match coming to Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High

Could 30 match is a part of El Tri’s annual U.S. tour

Kelsey Brunner, The Denver Publish

Mexico followers cheer for his or her group earlier than the beginning of the sport in opposition to Canada on the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Mile Excessive in Denver on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Worldwide soccer is returning to the house of the Broncos.

Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive will play host to a soccer match between Mexico and Colombia on Could 30 as a part of the Mexican nationwide group’s annual U.S. tour.

Tickets for the match will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday on mextour.org and Ticketmaster.

The 2 groups have confronted one another 29 occasions with Mexico main the collection 12-7-10. Mexico final performed in Denver final June, beating Canada, 3-1, on the stadium through the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

