melissa-roach-is-running-for-mental-health-support-resources

In our “Why I’m Running” sequence, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. For those who’re working the marathon, you’ll be able to share your #WhyImRunningBoston story right here.

Title: Melissa Roach



Age: 32



From: Framingham, Massachusetts

My identify is Melissa Roach. I’m on Staff Framingham working to help Call2Talk for the Boston Marathon. I run for my bodily and psychological well being. I’ve discovered a group of like-minded runners on this over six yr journey. Psychological well being is very essential to me as I used to be identified with postpartum melancholy after the start of my second son. I imagine each individual ought to have entry to the important help that locations like Call2Talk supply.

This will probably be my first Boston and my first marathon. I’ve accomplished a number of 5k, 10okay, half marathons, and 16-mile races. I’m grateful for the chance to take part on this yr’s 124th Boston Marathon whereas supporting such a significant group.

Editor’s word: Entry could have been frivolously edited for readability or grammar.