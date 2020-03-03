megan-thee-stallion-sues-record-label-over-music-ban

Megan Thee Stallion is not comfortable together with her file label.

The 25-year-old rapper filed for a short lived restraining order in opposition to 1501 Licensed Leisure, LLC and its CEO Carl Crawford in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday.

She additionally accused the defendants of breach of contract, widespread regulation fraud, fraudulent inducement, fraud by non-disclosure, tortious interference with potential enterprise relations, violation of the Misleading Commerce Practices Shopper Safety Act, negligent misrepresentation, breach of fiduciary obligation and negligence.

Along with the short-term restraining order, Megan is searching for a short lived and everlasting injunction and a declaration that her contract is “unconscionable, unenforceable and/or void.” Moreover, she is searching for financial damages in extra of $1 million.

In accordance with courtroom paperwork obtained by E! Information, the “Sizzling Lady Summer time” star, née Megan Pete, has accused the corporate and its principal of taking the “extraordinary step” of instructing the distributor of her information, 300 Leisure, to not “launch or distribute any of her new music.” Per the paperwork, the music is scheduled to be launched on March 6 and this alleged instruction, “may have a devastating affect and trigger irreparable damage to [Megan’s] profession, for which financial damages will by no means suffice.”