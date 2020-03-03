man-id’d-in-colorado-springs-officer-involved-shooting-at-carl’s-jr.-drive-thru

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
X
Desmond Hayes broke into an off-duty cop’s automobile and threatened him, police mentioned
Police on Thursday recognized the 28-year-old man shot and killed by an off-duty Colorado Springs officer after the person broke into the officer’s automobile at a drive-thru restaurant.
On Feb. 27, the off-duty officer was in a drive-thru at a Carl’s Jr. close to Energy Boulevard and Galley Street when a person, recognized as Desmond Hayes, broke into the automobile and threatened him with a weapon, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned.
The officer, who has not been named, fired at the very least one shot, killing Hayes.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Workplace is investigating the officer-involved taking pictures.
-
Killings among Denver’s teens continue, even as city and community leaders try new solutions
Eight youngsters have been shot and killed and killed in Denver final yr, marking a second yr of elevated bloodshed amongst Denver’s younger individuals. Youngsters accounted for 13% of all murder victims in 2019, up from 4% simply 5 years in the past, when two teenagers died.
-
Aurora proclaims itself “Safest Large City in Colorado,” but is that true?
The distinction in crime charges between Denver, Aurora and Colorado Springs has narrowed within the almost 5 years for the reason that metropolis began utilizing the slogan, and the info Aurora used to make the comparability just isn’t a dependable strategy to evaluate one metropolis’s crime to a different.
-
Denver’s homicide rate remains elevated as violent crimes continue to increase
Sixty-three individuals died in homicides in Denver in 2019, the second-highest quantity recorded within the metropolis since 2004. The per-capita charge of 8.6 killings per 100,000 residents final yr was additionally the second highest seen within the metropolis in additional than a decade, second solely to 2018.
-