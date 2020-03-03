Home Entertainment Man ID’d in Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting at Carl’s Jr. drive-thru

Man ID’d in Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting at Carl’s Jr. drive-thru

By
Gsr
-
0
6
man-id’d-in-colorado-springs-officer-involved-shooting-at-carl’s-jr.-drive-thru

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Desmond Hayes broke into an off-duty cop’s automobile and threatened him, police mentioned

Police on Thursday recognized the 28-year-old man shot and killed by an off-duty Colorado Springs officer after the person broke into the officer’s automobile at a drive-thru restaurant.

On Feb. 27, the off-duty officer was in a drive-thru at a Carl’s Jr. close to Energy Boulevard and Galley Street when a person, recognized as Desmond Hayes, broke into the automobile and threatened him with a weapon, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned.

The officer, who has not been named, fired at the very least one shot, killing Hayes.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Workplace is investigating the officer-involved taking pictures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv