PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A witness within the investigation of a 2015 assault on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas was sentenced to five 1/2 years in jail for mendacity to FBI brokers and tampering with a witness.

Authorities say Abdul Khabir Wahid wasn’t straight concerned within the assault carried out by Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi in Garland.

GARLAND, TX – MAY 4, 2015 : Members of the FBI Proof Response Staff examine the crime scene outdoors of the Curtis Culwell Heart after a capturing occurred the day earlier than, on Could 04, 2015 in Garland, Texas. In the course of the “Muhammad Art Exhibit and Cartoon Contest,” on Could 03, Elton Simpson of Phoenix, Arizonia and Nadir Soofi opened fireplace, wounding a safety guard. Law enforcement officials shot and killed Simpson on the scene. The provocative cartoon occasion was billed by organizers as a free speech occasion whereas critics deemed it to be anti-Islamic. (Picture by Ben Torres/Getty Photos)

Simpson and Soofi have been killed by police after the pair opened fireplace.

Wahid was convicted of falsely portraying what transpired when Simpson and Soofi visited him days earlier than the assault. He was additionally convicted of witness tampering for urging Soofi’s brother to not speak to brokers.

