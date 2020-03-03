lax-hit-by-massive-power-outage

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An outage left a big portion of Los Angeles Worldwide Airport with out energy Tuesday afternoon.

The outage was reported someday round midday. Energy was knocked out in terminals 1, 2 and three, LAX confirmed on Twitter. It’s unclear to what extent operations have been affected there.

Tom Bradley Worldwide Terminal — together with terminals 4, 5, 6, 7 and eight — by no means misplaced energy in the course of the incident.

Energy was totally restored a bit earlier than 1 p.m., LAX confirmed.

It’s unclear what number of flights could have been canceled or delayed in the course of the occasion. There was no fast phrase on what precipitated the outage.