kylie-jenner’s-trip-to-the-bahamas-was-even-more-luxurious-than-fans-first-thought

On an island within the solar, Kylie Jenner and her mates are going to have some severe enjoyable.

Whereas we have seen the images on Instagram from the ocean blue water and the Snapchats by the pool, E! Information is studying extra about this epic ladies’ journey.

The group together with Victoria Villarroel, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Amber Asaly and Yris Palmer stayed on the brand-new Villa Rosalita on Harbour Island for a number of days. The six-bedroom, 7.5 bathtub dwelling sits steps away from the sandy seashores of the Bahamas and features a big pool the place the women soaked up the solar.

“Kylie introduced Stormi Webster alongside on the journey they usually had loads of enjoyable taking part in on the pink sand seashores, having picnics and swimming within the pool. They stayed on property and had every thing delivered to them,” a supply shared with E! Information. “The home was pre-stocked for his or her arrival with all types of meals and drinks to snack on and prepare dinner meals.”

We’re instructed the women having fun with mini photoshoots, spent sooner or later on a yacht cruising across the bay. And sure, there was loads of time for R&R.