kylie-jenner’s-trip-to-the-bahamas-was-even-more-luxurious-than-fans-first-thought

On an island within the solar, Kylie Jenner and her mates are going to have some severe enjoyable.
Whereas we have seen the images on Instagram from the ocean blue water and the Snapchats by the pool, E! Information is studying extra about this epic ladies’ journey.
The group together with Victoria Villarroel, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Amber Asaly and Yris Palmer stayed on the brand-new Villa Rosalita on Harbour Island for a number of days. The six-bedroom, 7.5 bathtub dwelling sits steps away from the sandy seashores of the Bahamas and features a big pool the place the women soaked up the solar.
“Kylie introduced Stormi Webster alongside on the journey they usually had loads of enjoyable taking part in on the pink sand seashores, having picnics and swimming within the pool. They stayed on property and had every thing delivered to them,” a supply shared with E! Information. “The home was pre-stocked for his or her arrival with all types of meals and drinks to snack on and prepare dinner meals.”
We’re instructed the women having fun with mini photoshoots, spent sooner or later on a yacht cruising across the bay. And sure, there was loads of time for R&R.
“Kylie hosted her mates they usually all had an unimaginable time,” our supply added. “Kylie took Stormi on a golf cart journey which she beloved. It was a visit to loosen up and revel in a little bit trip with the women they usually all had a good time.”
With the crew again dwelling in Los Angeles, we’re having a look again at a few of the finest moments from the journey in our gallery beneath. As an added bonus, you will get a sneak peek into the lodging. Warning: Chances are you’ll wish to get away.
No Place Like Residence
For this fabulous journey, Kylie Jenner and her mates stayed within the luxurious Villa Rosalita. The model new, 6-bedroom property has gorgeous views from each room.
Paradise Awaits
Each room is almost steps away from a pool or a seaside. If this is not paradise, we do not know what’s?!
Dynamic Duo
“you and me,” the sweetness mogul writes of her particular second together with her 2-year-old tot.
Strike a Pose
The 22-year-old star exhibits off her modern black sun shades and fresh-faced pores and skin.
Soaking Up the Solar
The truth TV persona lounges across the pool together with her BFF, Stassie Child.
Seaside Selfies
Kylie strikes a pose together with her gal pal, as they jam out to Rosalía‘s music within the background.
Besties for Life
Because the E! star put it, “saturday’s are for the women.”
Views on Views
The Kylie Cosmetics founder exhibits off her wonderful view throughout her journey.
Dancing Queen
Jenner places her dancing expertise on show as she listens to Rosalía’s music.
Holding Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at eight p.m., solely on E!
