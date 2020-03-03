Kim Kardashian Ditches Her Ponytail For Super Long Tight Braids – Before & After Pics 

Kim Kardashian has been slaying Paris Trend Week in a slew of beautiful appears & she opted to put on her black hair in tremendous lengthy tight braids on the Yeezy style present on March 2.

In terms of Kim Kardashian, 39, the star is continually stunning us with new appears and that’s precisely what she did when she attended her husband, Kanye West’s Yeezy Fall Winter 2020 present throughout Paris Trend Week on March 2. Kim seemed fabulous when she rocked a pair of high-waisted grey cargo pants that have been tight on her thighs however flared out at her calves. She styled the trousers with a decent nude bralette crop high that put her abs on full show and rocked a cropped grey puffer jacket on high, selecting to maintain it open. Whereas we cherished Kim’s outfit, it was her hair that actually stole the present.

Kim opted to put on her black hair in tight cornrow braids along with her hair parted within the center. The highest of her head was pulled tight as the within out braids have been on the crown of her head whereas the remainder of her hair flowed into lengthy braids that framed her face and ended at her waist. In the meantime, her daughter North, 6, matched her mother as she slicked her hair again into skintight pigtail braids that have been additionally extra-long, ending previous her waist.

Kim has been switching up her hair quite a bit this journey and only a day earlier she opted to put on a protracted, straight ponytail. Her hair was carried out by longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who slick Kim’s hair again into an excellent excessive ponytail with an summary deep facet half. Whereas the entrance of her was slick again, the again featured an identical brown latex hair tie whereas her jet black hair was down in an excellent straight and smooth ponytail. The size of Kim’s hair ended all the way in which under her butt, making this the longest ponytail she has ever rocked.

Kim Kardashian attended the Yeezy Fall Winter 2020 present throughout Paris Trend Week on March 2 when she rocked tight cornrow braids that have been additional lengthy, ending at her waist. (Shutterstock)

Kim Kardashian was out throughout Paris Trend Week on March 1 when she rocked this brown latex Balmain outfit with a slicked again lengthy ponytail.(Shutterstock)

Other than her braids and lengthy ponytail, Kim additionally rocked a middle-parted smooth and straight ‘do when she opted for a classy blunt bob. Kim has been slaying her PFW ensembles and you may click on by way of the gallery above to see all of her beautiful appears!