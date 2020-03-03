kevin-durant,-basketball-twitter-go-nuts-for-thomas-‘snacks’-lee,-a-jackson-state-legend

Thomas “Snacks” Lee ought to be your new favourite basketball participant.

The Jackson State senior guard, who had beforehand served because the staff supervisor, took the ground for the primary time in his profession Monday evening towards Arkansas-Pine Bluff. His first few shot makes an attempt failed to search out the underside of the online, however with lower than a minute to go in regulation, Lee launched from approach downtown and … splash.

Simply hearken to the response from the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Meeting Heart crowd.

Lee has a cool nickname in “Snacks.” He is not afraid to shoot from anyplace on the ground. He can electrify an area. How may you not root for him?

Oh, and he acquired a shoutout from Kevin Durant, the rationale why he wears No. 35.

Durant is not the one who jumped on the “Snacks” bandwagon.

Man that is what residing is all about!!! — Corey Frazier (@CoachFraz32) March 3, 2020

Snacks is able to mentor Ben Simmons yo. — Chalky Black (@BChalkyBlack) March 3, 2020

My man “Snacks” was all geared as much as shoot that 3. 😂 — Kai Ching (@FalconInHawaii) March 3, 2020

Snacks 2020 — Wolverine Stuffed Moat Fanatic (@rewegreatyet) March 3, 2020

Snack time! I adore it 😂😂😂 — Mr Snyder 😎 (@shawnn75) March 3, 2020

Good!!!!! everybody loves Snacks — Moe Den (@carmoejorkel) March 3, 2020

The legend of “Snacks” will dwell on ceaselessly.