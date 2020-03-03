kelly’s-roast-beef-plans-to-open-6-new-locations-in-2-years

An iconic roast beef chain not too long ago introduced that it has main plans for growth.

Kelly’s Roast Beef has its sights set on opening six new eating places in Better Boston and New England, together with Natick, Windfall, Quincy, and Worcester, in response to a press launch. The growth is a part of the chain’s newly launched franchise alternative, which boasts a objective of opening 50 areas over the following 5 years.

“Kelly’s is a known brand that people love,” mentioned Neil Newcomb, CEO of Kelly’s Roast Beef Franchising. “People associate it with Boston similarly to the way people associate In-N-Out Burger with California. Customers have a passion for the brand, and there are very few franchise opportunities out there founded on over 70 years of history. We look forward to welcoming new partners who are ready to bring our revolutionary brand to new communities.”

Kelly’s Roast Beef opened in 1951. —Kelly’s Roast Beef

Revered for its roast beef sandwiches — which Kelly’s claims to have invented — the corporate received its begin in 1951, when founders Frank McCarthy and Ray Carey opened a sizzling canine stand subsequent to the Paul Roger Home in Revere Seashore, the place the 2 labored. One evening, a close-by marriage ceremony was cancelled, and McCarthy and Carey took the roast beef from the squashed occasion to their stand and served it on a grilled hamburger roll. The dish took off, and Kelly’s Roast Beef was born.

In accordance with the discharge, the preliminary funding to open a Kelly’s franchise is $900,000 to $1.7 million, with a franchise charge of $40,000. The primary 10 franchise agreements signed will obtain a royalty of three p.c throughout the first 12 months, Four p.c throughout the second 12 months, and 5 p.c for the rest of the time period.

There are at present 5 areas of Kelly’s Roast Beef, together with an outpost at Boston Logan Worldwide Airport. Each brick-and-mortar and specific areas — grab-and-go spots at mall meals courts and universities — are being thought-about because the chain expands, however no matter how massive the house, the model already carries critical clout: a busy location throughout peak season can promote roughly 20,000 roast beef sandwiches a month.