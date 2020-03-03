jennifer-lopez-shows-off-her-lavender-nails-by-tom-bachik



Jennifer Lopez is exhibiting off her beautiful nails after Tom Bachik gave the multi-hyphenate a lavender manicure. Her nail colour completely matched her lavender eyeshadow which was utilized by her make-up artist Scott Barnes. At 50-years-old, Jennifer has proved that her magnificence is just not restricted to her age and he or she is at the moment starring in Gucci and Versace campaigns. Chris Appleton styled Jennifer’s hair that was pulled up right into a prime knot. J-Lo’s make-up was flawless and Scott paired the lavender eyeshadow with an icy, nude lip. The cool tones complemented the silver in Jennifer’s gown in addition to her beautiful bling that included her emerald lower diamond engagement ring from fiance Alex Rodriguez. It’s estimated that Jennifer’s engagement ring is between 10 and 15 carats!

Jennifer wore a further sparkler on her proper hand that additionally appeared to function massive diamonds. The colour of her jewellery was a real complement to her Tom Bachik nails and Scott Barnes eyeshadow!

You might even see the picture that Tom Bachik shared together with his greater than 404,000 Instagram followers beneath.

Tom is Jennifer’s go-to manicurist and he usually shares images of her beautiful seems to be. With a celeb clientele record that’s a digital who’s who, Tom continuously works on purchasers comparable to Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, and Margo Robbie and is in excessive demand.

Tom shared one other picture of Jennifer Lopez’s latest manicure and he or she wore further rings subsequent to her engagement ring. Curiously, within the picture, Jennifer’s engagement ring picked up a yellow hue which is the colour of her nails.

Tom captioned the picture with the next.

“Spring has sprung 💛 @jlo #ManiMonday #nailsbytombachik”

Tom shared one other picture of Jennifer carrying her lengthy and golden-blonde hair in a excessive ponytail with gentle pink fingernails. The look was beautiful and Jennifer was glowing in plenty of bling. Carrying massive, glowing earrings and rings, Jennifer sipped from a crystal glass and held a pink straw that regarded fabulous together with her nails. You might even see that picture beneath.

Are you a fan of Jennifer Lopez’s hair and nails? Do you want her private fashion?

What do you consider Jennifer’s lavender nails by Tom Bachik?



