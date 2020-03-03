How to get free admission next month to more than 80 New England museums

Kristi Palma, Boston.com Employees

March 3, 2020 | 2:11 PM

Are you trying to discover a museum on a budget? Then it is best to know that greater than 80 New England museums and cultural establishments will waive admission charges for someday in April.

Smithsonian journal’s 16th annual Museum Day, which takes place April 4, means free entry for guests at greater than 1,200 museums nationwide. This yr’s theme, “Earth Optimism,” honors the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. It’s additionally a particular yr for the journal.

“This is a big year for us at Smithsonian Magazine – it’s our milestone 50th anniversary,” mentioned Amy Wilkins, chief income officer at Smithsonian Media, in a press launch. “Museum Day is a national celebration of curiosity.”

At the moment, 34 Massachusetts museums have signed on, together with three in Boston. To benefit from the free go to, guests should obtain a ticket without spending a dime admission for the ticket holder and one visitor. The museums that require a printed ticket for entry will specify so on the ticket, whereas others will enable company to indicate their ticket through a smartphone or pill. Just one ticket is permitted per e-mail deal with.

The taking part museums and cultural establishments in New England are under. Don’t see your favourite listed? It’s a good suggestion to verify with the occasion web site, as it’s frequently up to date with new contributors.

Massachusetts

Armenian Museum of America in Watertown


Beneski Museum of Pure Historical past at Amherst School in Amherst


Cahoon Museum of American Artwork in Cotuit


Cape Cod Maritime Museum in Hyannis


Charles River Museum of Trade and Innovation in Waltham


Davis Museum at Wellesley School in Wellesley


Discovery Museum in Acton


Durant-Kenrick Home and Grounds in Newton


Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the US Senate in Boston


Falmouth Museums on the Inexperienced in Falmouth


Fitchburg Artwork Museum in Fitchburg


Gibson Home Museum in Boston


Harvard Museum of Pure Historical past in Cambridge


Jackson Homestead and Museum in Newton


John Cabot Home in Beverly


John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum Basis in Hyannis


Marconi-RCA Wi-fi Museum in North Chatham


Museum of Printing in Haverhill


Museum of Russian Icons in Clinton


Nantucket Shipwreck & Lifesaving Museum in Nantucket


Nichols Home Museum in Boston


Nye Museum in East Sandwich


Previous Colony Historical past Museum in Taunton


Peabody Essex Museum in Salem


Rotch-Jones-Duff Home and Backyard Museum in New Bedford


Sandwich Glass Museum in Sandwich


Shirley-Eustis Home in Roxbury


Spellman Museum of Stamps & Postal Historical past in Weston


Springfield Museums in Springfield


Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum in Adams


The Gardner Museum in Gardner


USS Structure Museum in Charlestown


Worcester Historic Museum in Worcester


YV Artwork Museum in Acton


Yiddish E book Heart in Amherst

New Hampshire

American Independence Museum’s Folsom Tavern in Exeter


Lawrence Lee Scout Museum in Manchester


McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Heart in Harmony


Millyard Museum in Manchester


New Hampshire Historic Society in Harmony


New Hampshire Phone Museum in Warner


Remick Nation Physician Museum & Farm in Tamworth


Seacoast Science Heart in Rye


College of New Hampshire Museum of Artwork in Durham

RISD Museum in Windfall. —David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe, File

Rhode Island

Babcock-Smith Home Museum in Westerly


Gen. Nathanael Greene Homestead in Coventry


Jamestown Windmill in Jamestown


John Brown Home Museum – Rhode Island Historic Society in Windfall


Lippitt Home Museum in Windfall


Museum of Pure Historical past and Planetarium in Windfall


Norman Fowl Sanctuary in Middletown


Previous Slater Mill Nationwide Historic Landmark in Pawtucket


Paine Home Museum in Coventry


RISD Museum in Windfall


Roger Williams Nationwide Memorial in Windfall


Tomaquag Museum in Exeter


Westerly Armory in Westerly

Maine

Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor


Bowdoin School Museum of Artwork in Brunswick


Brick Retailer Museum in Kennebunk


L.C. Bates Museum in Hinckley


Maine Historic Society in Portland


Owls Head Transportation Museum in Owls Head


Portland Museum of Artwork in Portland


Rufus Porter Museum in Bridgton


The Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum in Brunswick

Vermont

American Museum of Fly Fishing in Manchester


American Precision Museum in Windsor


Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury


Vermont Historical past Museum in Montpelier

Connecticut

American Clock & Watch Museum in Bristol


Artwork Museum, College of Saint Joseph in West Hartford


Connecticut Historic Society in Hartford


Customized Home Maritime Museum in New London


Danbury Museum in Danbury


Danbury Railway Museum in Danbury


Denison Pequotsepos Nature Heart in Mystic


Fairfield College Artwork Museum in Fairfield


Florcen Griswold Museum in Previous Lyme


Henry Whitfield State Museum in Guilford


Institute for American Indian Research in Washington


KidsPlay Youngsters’s Museum in Torrington


Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in Norwalk


New England Civil Warfare Museum in Vernon


Slater Memorial Museum in Norwich


The Aldridge Modern Artwork Museum in Ridgefield


The New England Carousel Museum in Bristol


Yale Heart for British Artwork in New Haven

