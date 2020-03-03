hart-trophy-2020:-oilers’-leon-draisaitl-has-forced-himself-into-conversation

For a lot of the season, the 2019-20 Hart Trophy dialogue has centered round three forwards: the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid, the Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak and the Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon.

The forgotten man within the dialog — Leon Draisaitl.

He is not getting ignored anymore after turning into the primary participant to interrupt the 100-point mark and a four-goal outburst in Monday’s 8-Three win over the Nashville Predators.

Draisaitl by the numbers

Draisaitl has scored 24 factors in his final 12 video games to turn into the league-leader in assists (64) and fourth in targets scored (43). He leads the NHL in multi-point video games (32) and is on tempo to complete with 133 factors this season. It might be essentially the most factors in a season for the reason that 1995-96 season when Mario Lemieux scored 161 factors and Jaromir Jagr scored 149.

It has been an unimaginable season for the German, who will get overshadowed by the presence of McDavid. The 2 have mixed for 201 factors this season with the following closest duo being the Bruins’ Brad Marchand and Pastrnak (174).

The McDavid Impact

There’s an argument to make of whether or not Draisaitl ought to be the Hart Trophy frontrunner. Working towards Draisaitl’s candidacy is the partnership with McDavid on the league’s finest power-play unit (29.7 p.c getting into Tuesday).

Draisaitl has scored an NHL-best 43 factors on the ability play this season; McDavid is second with 42. He is clearly benefitted from taking part in with the sport’s finest participant, even with McDavid lacking a while this season.

Race to the end

Pastrnak, who’s the Rocket Richard chief with 47 targets getting into Tuesday’s video games, deserves heavy consideration in addition to MacKinnon. The Avalanche has seen accidents to forwards Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog — and MacKinnon has nonetheless produced 86 factors in 65 video games this season.

The subsequent closest in factors on the Avs is rookie defenseman Cale Makar with simply 47. MacKinnon has put Colorado on his again and has them battling with the St. Louis Blues for the Central Division title.

Awarding the Hart Trophy could fall to whoever has the strongest end. In accordance with NHL.com, getting into Monday’s video games, Colorado has the hardest remaining schedule within the league and Boston the eighth-toughest. Edmonton, however, has a good end having the 11th-easiest remaining schedule, that means ample alternatives for Draisaitl to proceed tallying factors towards weaker opponents.

With somewhat over a month remaining within the common season, a lot continues to be to occur within the Hart Trophy race — but it surely’ll really make for entertaining hockey down the stretch.