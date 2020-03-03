four-suspects-arrested-in-alleged-oakland-carjacking

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police and CHP labored collectively Tuesday afternoon to arrest 4 suspects in Oakland who had been allegedly noticed carjacking a automobile, based on authorities.

At roughly 9:19 a.m. a fixed-wing CHP airplane and Oakland officers noticed the carjacking of a automobile by 4 suspects on the 3400 block of Davis Road.

At roughly 11:15 a.m., the automobile was seen on the 2200 block of 35th Avenue with all 4 suspects coming into a market on the intersection of 35th Avenue and Davis Road. Officers surrounded the constructing and had been capable of negotiate with the suspects till they surrendered peacefully.

Oakland Police together with CHP fastened wing airplane observe a automobile taken in a automotive jacking with 4 occupants. Automobile stopped parked @ 35/Davis all four occupants went into the shop. Officers had been capable of encompass the constructing & encourage a peaceable give up. All four arrested. pic.twitter.com/bMDHkt7EPI — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 3, 2020

That is an ongoing investigation. Anybody with data on the incident is requested to contact Oakland police.