fort-worth-delivers-lockheed-martin’s-500th-f-35-fighter-jet

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Lockheed Martin and the F-35 Joint Program Workplace delivered the 500th F-35.

The 500th F-35 delivered by Lockheed Martin takes flight from the corporate’s Fort Price manufacturing unit.

The multi-role fighter shall be delivered to the Air Nationwide Guard in Burlington, Vermont.

F-35 (credit score: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics)

The 500 hundred F-35s embrace 354 F-35A standard takeoff and touchdown (CTOL) variants, 108 F-35B brief takeoff/vertical touchdown (STOVL) variants and 38 F-35C provider (CV) variants for the U.S. and worldwide clients, the corporate stated in a information launch Tuesday.

In February, the F-35 enterprise surpassed 250,000 flight hours.

These hours embrace all F-35s within the fleet comprised of developmental check jets, coaching, operational, U.S. and worldwide plane.

“These milestones are a testament to the talent and dedication of the joint government, military and industry teams,” stated Greg Ulmer, Lockheed Martin, vice chairman and basic supervisor of the F-35 program. “The F-35 is delivering an unprecedented 5th Generation combat capability to the warfighter at the cost of a 4th Generation legacy aircraft.”

The F-35 operates from 23 navy bases worldwide.

Greater than 985 pilots and over 8,890 maintainers are educated.

9 nations use the F-35 from their dwelling soil, eight companies have declared Preliminary Working Functionality and 4 companies have employed F-35s in fight operations.