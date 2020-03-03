fort-collins-pays-$325,000-to-woman-beaten-by-police-officer-after-shoplifting

Fort Collins paid $325,000 to a lady who was thrown to the bottom, overwhelmed and Tasered by metropolis cops as a result of she was suspected of shoplifted.

The town settled the case earlier than Natasha Patnode and her lawyer, David Lane, filed a lawsuit. The settlement was reached Feb. 13 and the test was delivered Tuesday, Lane mentioned.

Patnode was arrested by former Fort Collins police officer Todd Hopkins on March 29 on suspicion of shoplifting.

“It was just some clothing,” Lane mentioned.

Surveillance video confirmed Hopkins threw Patnode to the bottom, punched her a number of instances within the aspect whereas she was on the bottom and struck her repeatedly with a baton whereas attempting to handcuff her. All through the beating, Patnode remained on the ground in a curled place.

5 minutes after Hopkins first took Patnode to the bottom, a second officer arrived on the scene. His physique digicam footage confirmed each officers yelling at Patnode to provide them her second arm, which was beneath her physique. Patnode mentioned she would give it to them however couldn’t as a result of Hopkins was sitting on her head. The second officer then Tased Patnode twice within the again.

Courtesy of Killmer, Lane and Newton legislation agency Natsha Patnode takes selfies of her accidents after Fort Collins Officer Todd Hopkins hit her together with his first and baton 61 instances and tased her twice throughout an arrest for shoplifting on March 29, 2018.

After Patnode’s second arm was freed and officers had management of each fingers, Hopkins Tasered her once more. After she was handcuffed, Hopkins continued to take a seat on her head and punched her as soon as as a result of she was holding her purse.

“You cannot beat me like you was,” Patnode mentioned after she was handcuffed.

“You can’t resist arrest,” he mentioned.

Whereas ready for paramedics to reach, Hopkins requested whether or not Patnode was going to “behave” for the EMS staff.

“I still have my Taser probes inserted into your back, so if you go uncooperative again I’ll light you up again for five more seconds,” Hopkins mentioned.

Patnode later pleaded responsible to misdemeanor prices in connection to the incident. Hopkins resigned from the Fort Collins Police Division after an inner investigation discovered he used extreme drive and advisable he be fired, based on the Fort Collins Coloradoan.