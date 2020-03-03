finch’s-double-double-lifts-faith-christian-over-prospect-ridge-academy-in-30-29-victory

The Religion Christian Eagles received by only a single level over the Prospect Ridge Academy Miners, successful 30-29 on Tuesday.

Religion Christian was paced in scoring by Ashley Finch who scored 14 factors whereas additionally amassing 13 rebounds and two assists. Jadyn Hegarty had a notable night time, recording six factors, 5 rebounds and one help.

Prospect Ridge Academy was paced in scoring by Elizabeth Rooks who accounted for 11 factors whereas grabbing three rebounds. Jocelyn Korbe had a notable night time, scoring 11 factors.

Each groups will keep at dwelling of their subsequent contest, with Religion Christian internet hosting Lutheran and Prospect Ridge Academy taking up Peak to Peak.

This story was created with know-how supplied by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is offered.