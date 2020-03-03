elizabeth-warren-responds-to-former-2020-rivals-endorsing-joe-biden

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she isn’t shocked that a number of former Democratic presidential main opponents lined up behind Joe Biden’s marketing campaign on Monday.

“I think that’s where their politics were all along,” the Massachusetts senator instructed reporters Tuesday morning, after voting at her native polling place in Cambridge, when requested about Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Beto O’Rourke endorsing the previous vp.

“I don’t think there’s anything surprising here,” she added.

Elizabeth Warren on Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke endorsing Joe Biden: “I think that’s where their politics were all along. I don’t think there’s anything surprising here.” #SuperTuesday #mapoli @bostonherald pic.twitter.com/teAkAC7gQh — Lisa Kashinsky (@lisakashinsky) March 3, 2020

Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and O’Rourke weren’t Biden’s solely new endorsers; his marketing campaign additionally obtained the official assist Monday of Democratic institution figures, together with Vicki Kennedy — the widow of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, whose seat Warren presently holds — and Harry Reid, the previous Senate majority chief who reportedly as soon as urged Warren to think about operating for president in 2020.

In a winnowed race led by Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden’s supporters argue {that a} extra reasonable candidate can be finest geared up to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in a common election.

Warren disagrees. Within the wake of her former rivals endorsing Biden, the Cambridge Democrat reiterated her latest argument that the progressive populist concepts on which she and Sanders are operating have broad attraction.

“People across this country see big problems, and they don’t want somebody to nibble around the edges,” Warren mentioned Tuesday. “They want big solutions.”

Whereas solely a small fraction of main delegates have been awarded by way of the primary 4 contests, Warren presently trails Biden and Sanders within the race and has been in a battle to even win her dwelling state Tuesday — although it’s unclear how the abrupt departures of Buttigieg and Klobuchar will have an effect on the state of play.

In a speech Monday night time in Los Angeles, Warren thanked Buttigieg and Klobuchar for “running spirited races,” however mentioned it could be a “big risk” to appoint Biden, the previous Delaware senator and longtime Washington, D.C., fixture, to tackle Trump.

“No matter how many Washington insiders tell you to support him, nominating their fellow Washington insider will not meet this moment,” she mentioned. “Nominating a man who says we do not need any fundamental change in this country will not meet this moment. Nominating someone who wants to restore the world before Donald Trump, when the status quo has been leaving more and more people behind for decades, is a big risk for our party and our country.”

Warren has additionally tried forged herself as a more practical various to Sanders; in the newest debate, she pointed to her file organising the Shopper Monetary Safety Bureau and assist for eliminating the Senate filibuster as proof that she may enact the formidable proposal they each largely assist. In her Los Angeles speech, Warren argued she may “both do the work to transform our government from the inside and … bring pressure to bear on government by leading a grassroots movement from the outside.”

“From the start of this campaign, despite so many great candidates with so many different perspectives, voters who were worried about beating Donald Trump have been told there are only two lanes, only two choices,” Warren mentioned. “And now we find ourselves barreling toward another primary along the same lanes as 2016: one for an insider, one for an outsider. Democratic voters should have more choice than that.”