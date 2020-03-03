diamond:-ashton-‘disagreed’-with-how-we-play

Chris Ashton joined Sale in 2018 after one season with Toulon

Chris Ashton left Sale after “a disagreement on how we need to play the sport”, the membership’s director of rugby Steve Diamond has mentioned.

Sale on Monday introduced Ashton was departing with quick impact with them having reached a mutual settlement with the 32-year-old wing concerning the termination of his contract.

Diamond mentioned on Tuesday: “There is no such thing as a scenario, only a disagreement on how we need to play the sport.

“He needs to do it a technique, I need to do it one other and that is it, so finish of story.”

Requested how it will have an effect on morale and the crew, Diamond mentioned: “It will not, I do not assume.

“We have got Marland Yarde, Byron McGuigan, Denny Solomona, Arron Reed, Tom Roebuck – loads of gamers.

Ashton made seven Premiership appearances for Sale this season

“We have got a squad ok to deal with one or two folks coming and going.”

Ashton, who was not a part of the squad for final Friday’s win towards Gloucester, had scored 4 tries in seven Gallagher Premiership appearances this season.

He joined Sharks in July 2018 having accomplished just one season at French aspect Toulon.

The previous Northampton and Saracens participant gained the final of his 44 England caps towards France a yr in the past however has solely been picked 5 occasions by boss Eddie Jones.