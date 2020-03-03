colorado-election-results-live-blog-for-2020-presidential-primary



Coloradans who voted for Buttigieg or Klobuchar can’t get a new ballot. Lawmakers want to look at changing that. March 2, 2020 at 10:12 a.m.

Coloradans who already turned of their ballots with votes for presidential candidates who’ve since dropped out cannot redo their ballots this 12 months — however lawmakers are discussing whether or not that may be an choice in future presidential primaries.