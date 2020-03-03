college-recruiter-sparks-outrage-after-making-oklahoma-city-high-school-students-line-up-by-complexion-&-hair-texture

#Roommates, even though we’re within the 12 months 2020, folks nonetheless proceed to attempt it on the subject of issues of race. College students at a neighborhood Oklahoma Metropolis highschool had been outraged when a school recruiter determined to line the scholars up based mostly on their complexion and hair texture as a result of he thought it was “a game.”

@Advanced stories {that a} school recruiter from Oklahoma Christian College was just lately fired after making the 11th grade college students at Oklahoma Metropolis’s Harding Constitution Preparatory Excessive College line up based on their complexion from lightest to darkest—and based mostly on their hair texture from “straightest to nappiest.”

The scholars in attendance throughout the recruiting meeting said that the recruiter claimed that the liner up was introduced as a sport. In response to stories, he needed to see which college students may line up the quickest based on the rules he introduced. Nevertheless, scholar Rio Brown mentioned that their academics left the meeting in disgust as soon as the recruiter began making them play the sport particularly categorizing them based mostly on their outer look.

Brown additionally mentioned this of the humiliating encounter:

“He barely talked about the school itself. He told us to line up nappiest hair in the back and straightest hair in the front. Teachers left. They were crying and they were offended. Their faces just look disgusted. I know they had a talk with him after, like, ‘That’s not okay.’”

Oklahoma Christian College confirmed that the recruiter is not with college and launched an announcement concerning the incident, “OC admissions leadership did not approve the inappropriate activity in advance and has communicated closely with Harding administration since the visit.”

Principals from Harding Prep launched their very own assertion:

“As you are aware, our school is visited by many college representatives each year to recruit the most hardworking students in the state of Oklahoma. Unfortunately, an incident occurred this Monday when a college recruiter from Oklahoma Christian University led a group activity with our students that involved inappropriate and hurtful statements. The Harding Charter Preparatory High School governance board, administration, and staff does not condone any behavior and/or language that undermines our community’s values. Our community, from its inception, has valued diversity, inclusion, and a safe and supportive learning environment. We will continue to do so.”

Reps from the varsity will personally go to Harding Constitution Prep to supply a private apology to all the scholars who attended the meeting. Whereas the identify of the recruiter has not been publicly launched, he was described by college students as a white male.

Roommates, what are your ideas on this?