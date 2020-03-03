chester-police:-16-year-old-boy-shot-in-head,-killed-in-double-shooting

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A teenage boy was shot within the head and killed in a double capturing in Chester on Monday. Police have been known as to the 2600 block of McCarey Road for studies of photographs fired, simply after 12 p.m. Monday.
Dwayne Briscoe was shot within the head and chest and pronounced useless at Crozer-Chester Medical Heart.
A second sufferer who was not recognized by police was handled and launched for graze wounds.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anybody with info is requested to name police at 610-447-8431 or 610-891-4126.
CBS3 Employees
