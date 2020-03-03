camden-county-prosecutor:-2-minors-charged-for-seriously-injuring-child-in-tik-tok-‘skullbreaker-challenge’

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Camden County Prosecutor’s Workplace says two minors have been charged for significantly injuring one other youngster in a Tik Tok “Skullbreaker Challenge.” The kid suffered a seizure, closed head harm and a concussion.

The minors have been charged with aggravated assault and endangering an injured sufferer.

Performing Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer says dad and mom want to speak to their kids in regards to the potential penalties about collaborating in on-line challenges.

“While the challenges may seem funny or get views on social media platforms, they can have serious and long lasting health consequences,” Mayer stated in an announcement.