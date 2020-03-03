Broncos have trade in place for Jacksonville cornerback A.J. Bouye, source says

The Broncos acquired a head begin on rebuilding their cornerback corps Tuesday by agreeing to amass A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round draft choose, a league supply confirmed. ESPN first reported the deal.

The commerce can’t be accomplished till March 18, the primary day of the league 12 months.

Bouye, 28, entered the NFL with Houston in 2013 and performed 4 years for the Texans and the previous three years for the Jaguars. In 93 profession video games (62 begins), Bouye has 14 interceptions. He made the Professional Bowl after the 2017 season.

Bouye’s arrival permits the Broncos to begin free company realizing they’ve a starter in place and received’t be pressured into over-paying for Dallas’ Byron Jones or Broncos free agent Chris Harris.

