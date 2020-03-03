breakfast-with-biden;-oakland-sisters-share-restaurant-table-with-presidential-candidate

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — When Oakland sisters Dottie Moore and Dorcia White started their day Tremendous Tuesday, they couldn’t have think about they might find yourself sharing a breakfast desk with former Vice President Joe Biden.

The sisters have been sitting contained in the famed Butter Cup diner close to Oakland’s Jack London Sq. when chaos erupted. Biden, making an election day marketing campaign swing within the Bay Space, rolled up with a mob of media, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and supporters in tow. They crowded into the restaurant and as Biden walked down an aisle, Moore known as out to him.

“First of all, I let him know I had a seat for him,” Moore informed KPIX 5. “Me and my sister were on our way to go vote. Then a little birdy told us that we might want to make our way here. So we came here and we didn’t necessary know what was happening. But once we got here we put two and two together.”

Moore mentioned she was a powerful supporter of the Obama Administration so Biden was her selection this time round.

“Besides (Elizabeth) Warren, he’s the only one who actually worked with the president,” she mentioned. “I would trust him before everyone else…I would say its a 50-50 chance (Biden gets the nomination). All I can speak for is who I am voting for.”

Biden posed for selfies and talked slightly politics with the sisters. Whereas Moore was extra outgoing, her sister Dorcia was the quiet one.

“I’m a quiet person,” she mentioned. “After she (her sister) got her selfie, he turned to me and was like — ‘How are you?’ What’s your name?’ — I wasn’t even going to say anything. I thought that was pretty special.”