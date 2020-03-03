bobbie-battista:-5-things-to-know-about-ex-cnn-anchor,-67,-who-tragically-died-of-cervical-cancer

After an unimaginable profession in broadcast journalism, Bobbie Battista sadly handed away on the age of 67 following her battle with cervical most cancers. Listed here are 5 issues to know concerning the former CNN correspondent.

Bobbie Battista, identified for her work on CNN, handed away on the age of 67 on March Three after battling cervical most cancers for roughly 4 years. “Bobbie was the consummate trooper in her struggle with cancer, she was courageous and fearless in her battle and thoughtful for all the others in her life even as she fought through the pain,” Bobbie’s devoted husband, John Brimelow, stated in a press release on the day of her passing. “My dear partner of 25 years of marriage has cut her earthly bonds and is now in peace.” Bobbie helped to pave the way in which for CNN in its early years and left an indelible mark on the community in her time. As she leaves behind a formidable legacy, listed below are 5 issues it’s good to find out about Bobbie Battista.

1) Bobbie was one among CNN’s unique anchors. Bobbie joined CNN when the community first launched in 1981. She anchored a variety of information reveals and collection for the community, together with TalkBack Dwell in Atlanta. She additionally anchored CNN WorldDay, CNN NewsDay, CNN PrimeNews, and CNN WorldNews.

2) She coated a few of America’s darkest days. “Whether the Challenger explosion, the assassination attack on [President Ronald] Reagan, the Gulf War, certainly this terrorist attack [September 11, 2001]. Those were memorable from the anchor desk,” she as soon as stated. “As far as TalkBack, we’ve had some serious shows, and some fun shows. If I had to pick, I’d say I liked Free for All Fridays the best,” she stated of her favourite program she had the chance to be part of.

Bobbie Battista internet hosting an episode of the CNN collection ‘TalkBack Live’ within the mid-90s [Ric Feld/AP/Shutterstock].

3) Bobbie obtained her begin in native information. After graduating with a level in radio, tv, and movie manufacturing from North Western College, Bobbie started her profession as an anchor and producer at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, NC. Whereas there, she anchored the morning information and produced programming on sports activities, public occasions, and kids’s tv earlier than becoming a member of CNN.

4) She was nominated for a variety of honors. All through her profession, Bobbie earned a slew of nominations for her on-camera reporting. She was nominated for Excellent Information Persona in 1984 by On Cable journal, and in 1995 was nominated for the CableACE award for Finest Newscaster. Amongst her wins, Bobbie earned the award for Finest Newscaster in 1986 and acquired a Peabody Award in 1981 for writing and assistant producing the docu-series Fed Up With Concern.

5) She is survived by her husband and stepdaughter. Bobbie leaves behind her husband of roughly 25 years, John, and their step-daughter.