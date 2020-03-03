angelina-pivarnick-has-an-idea-of-who-can-replace-snooki-on-jersey-shore

Snooki is the unique, pickle-loving Jersey Shore star. Thus, it is laborious to think about anybody filling her footwear on Jersey Shore: Household Trip.

But, on Tuesday morning’s Pop of the Morning, co-star Angelina Pivarnick stood by Nicole Polizzi‘s resolution to depart the MTV hit.

“She has three youngsters. I imply, it should be laborious for her to depart her youngsters to really movie. She has a new child at residence,” Pivarnick defended to co-hosts Victor Cruz, Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie. “You need to take into consideration and step in her footwear and simply be like, ‘Okay! Possibly that is what it’s.'”

In truth, Pivarnick empathized with Polizzi, and even joked that she struggles forsaking her cats and canine to movie.

“She’s a mother! I do not even wish to go away my cats, what I imply, and my canine. So, I perceive if she needs to depart,” Pivarnick continued. “However, hey hear, we’re household on the finish of the day and it sucks. I would not need anyone to depart.”