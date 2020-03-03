angelina-pivarnick-has-an-idea-of-who-can-replace-snooki-on-jersey-shore

EXCLUSIVE!
Snooki is the unique, pickle-loving Jersey Shore star. Thus, it is laborious to think about anybody filling her footwear on Jersey Shore: Household Trip.
But, on Tuesday morning’s Pop of the Morning, co-star Angelina Pivarnick stood by Nicole Polizzi‘s resolution to depart the MTV hit.
“She has three youngsters. I imply, it should be laborious for her to depart her youngsters to really movie. She has a new child at residence,” Pivarnick defended to co-hosts Victor Cruz, Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie. “You need to take into consideration and step in her footwear and simply be like, ‘Okay! Possibly that is what it’s.'”
In truth, Pivarnick empathized with Polizzi, and even joked that she struggles forsaking her cats and canine to movie.
“She’s a mother! I do not even wish to go away my cats, what I imply, and my canine. So, I perceive if she needs to depart,” Pivarnick continued. “However, hey hear, we’re household on the finish of the day and it sucks. I would not need anyone to depart.”
In fact, this dialog introduced up one main query. Who will substitute Snooki?
“I do not know! Do you wish to substitute her?” the MTV persona supplied to Vazquez.
“Did I simply get invited to hitch the Jersey Shore?” the POTM co-host responded in disbelief.
Though Tweedie and Cruz tried to pitch themselves as different doable replacements, Pivarnick finally doubled down on her invitation for Vazquez.
“I imply, I gotta go together with the lady proper right here,” the truth star quipped.
“We will get our nails achieved in Jersey,” Vazquez gleefully said.
Will Lilliana be fist-pumping down on the Shore with Angelina and firm? Solely time will inform.
For all of this and extra, together with Angelina’s tackle Mike “The State of affairs” Sorrentino‘s post-prison life, remember to watch the clip above.
Watch Pop of the Morning weekdays at 11 a.m.!
