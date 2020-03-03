Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Make First Public Appearance In 2020 At Cirque Du Soleil Show — See Pics

Angelina Jolie is continuous to be essentially the most enjoyable mother, taking daughters Zahara and Vivienne to see Cirque du Soleil’s touring present ‘Volta’ in Los Angeles.

Whereas ex Brad Pitt, 56, has had the highlight along with his profitable run by 2020’s awards season, Angelina Jolie, 44, has been below the radar to date this yr. Till now. She posed with the forged of Cirque du Soleil’s touring acrobatic present Volta, together with daughters Zahara, 15, and Vivienne, 11. Solid member Paola Fraschini shared an Instagram pic of the gorgeous actress surrounded by smiling forged members nonetheless in costume when Angie attended a latest “Under the Big Top” present at Dodger’s Stadium. She captioned the photograph, “Ok.. I’ve never thought I could meet Angelina Jolie! She came to see the show…What a beautiful soul.”

Angelina appeared gorgeous as at all times, with a slight smile and minimal make-up. She donned a black lingerie model slip costume with a black wrap over it. She wore her brunette locks down and flowing. Zahara may very well be seen a black shirt whereas Vivi was dressed extra informal, in a white hoodie sweatshirt and patterned leggings.

Angelina has saved a low profile in 2020, as ex Brad tore by awards season successful each Finest Supporting Actor prize for his function in As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood and giving hilarious speeches alongside the best way. He made enjoyable of his two failed marriages when choosing up his trophy on the SAG Awards, saying “Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch. Big.” It acquired tons of guffaws and even a slight smile and applause from first spouse Jennifer Aniston, 51, who was within the viewers.

Whereas he was unable to attend the BAFTAs on account of a household emergency, his co-star Margot Robbie gave Brad’s prewritten speech on his behalf. She started, “Hey, Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club. Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement,” a joke referencing Brexit, as properly as his personal extended divorce struggle with Angie. On the Oscars, Brad lastly gave his six children with Angelina a shout-out, ending his speech by saying “This is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you.”