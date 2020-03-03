4-year-old-wisconsin-student-hit-while-boarding-school-bus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A four year-old Wisconsin scholar is recovering after she was hit by a automobile whereas boarding a college bus.

She was hit on Tuesday morning, within the Village of Radisson, on the intersection of State Highway 70 and Martin Road. After an preliminary investigation, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Workplace took a 63 year-old Hayward lady into custody; their investigation indicated she had handed the bus on the appropriate facet, hitting the coed together with her GMC Terrain.

When first responders arrived, the coed was underneath the entrance of the Hayward lady’s automobile. She was taken into custody for recklessly inflicting damage and issued citations for a number of site visitors offences.