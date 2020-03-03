100-acre-brush-fire-erupts-in-santa-ana-riverbottom-in-norco,-evacuations-issued

NORCO (CBSLA) – A 100-acre brush fireplace which broke out within the Santa Ana Riverbottom in Norco Tuesday morning has pressured main evacuations.

The Mann Hearth was reported at round 9:50 a.m. close to the realm of California Avenue and Grulla Court docket.

By 11:30 a.m., the hearth had grown to 100 acres with no containment, in accordance with the CAL Hearth Riverside Hearth Division.

Obligatory evacuations had been issued for properties north of North Drive, between Crestview Drive and California Avenue, north of eighth Avenue, east of Pedley Avenue and south of the Santa Ana riverbed.

The variety of properties which had been threatened was not instantly identified.

210 firefighters had been battling the blaze on the bottom and within the air. A number of neighboring businesses, together with the Los Angeles County Hearth Division had been aiding within the firefight. Three water-dropping helicopters had been assigned to the blaze.

Evacuation facilities had been arrange at each Corona and Jurupa Valley excessive colleges. Massive animals may very well be taken to George Ingalls Park.

#MannFire [UPDATE] 12:00 p.m. – Obligatory Evacuation Space. For more information: https://t.co/DeLkinSNks pic.twitter.com/cuguwkMvTc — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) March 3, 2020

There was no phrase on what might have triggered the hearth.