reading-vs-sheffield-utd-preview

Crew information and stats forward of Sheffield United’s journey to Studying on Tuesday within the fifth spherical of the FA Cup (kick-off 8pm).

Studying boss Mark Bowen will assess the health of defenders Liam Moore and Matt Miazga. Royals captain Moore missed Saturday’s Sky Guess Championship win over Barnsley resulting from sickness, whereas on-loan Chelsea man Miazga returned from six weeks out with an ankle harm to play the complete 90 minutes of that sport.

Bowen has vowed to area his strongest out there XI for the go to of the Premier League Blades.

Chris Gunter (groin), Lucas Joao (hamstring) and Lucas Boye (hernia) are usually not anticipated to return, whereas Tom McIntyre (head) is a doubt.

Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens shall be assessed forward of the Blades’ journey to the Madejski.

Stevens got here off at half-time within the 1-1 draw towards Brighton with a calf harm, with Chris Wilder admitting he’s “contact and go”, however Ben Osborn stuffed the left wing-back position at Millwall within the final spherical and is primed to take action once more.



















Whereas Wilder has mentioned he won’t make wholesale modifications, he might effectively clean up his assault, with David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset in line to renew their partnership.

January signings Panos Retsos and Richairo Zivkovic is also concerned.



















